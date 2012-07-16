Indian shares at record closing highs; financials lead gains
June 5 Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.3 percent, while the 50-share NSE index declines 0.2 percent, erasing earlier mild gains. * Traders attribute the caution to split views on a potential rate cut at the Reserve Bank of India policy review on July 31, after June headline inflation data rose a less-than-expected 7.25 percent in June, but core inflation remained unchanged at around 4.85 percent from May. * Shares of major banks are mixed, with State Bank of India up 1.2 percent, but ICICI Bank down 0.2 percent. * Property stocks flat to lower, with DLF down 0.1 percent. * Infosys falls 2.3 percent, after already falling 9.8 percent in the previous two sessions, as the stock continues to reel from the company's sharp cut to yearly revenue guidance last week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
