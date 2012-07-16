(Corrects 1st and 2nd bullet points to show panel of ministers, not federal ministry, to meet on 2G pricing) * Shares in telecom operator Bharti Airtel gains 3.8 percent on expectations for a favourable decision as a panel of ministers is scheduled to meet on Wednesday to decide on which prices to charge for 2G radio airwaves at an upcoming auction. * The ministerial panel has the final say on most auction rules, but the base price needs to be approved by the federal cabinet. * Traders also attribute Bharti share gains to its recent underperformance. * The stock has risen 1 percent this month compared to its peers Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications, which have gained 9.5 and 7.6 percent, respectively, ahead of the 2G outcome. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)