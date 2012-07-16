* Indian overnight cash rate at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 7.90/8.00 percent close on Friday as demand for funds rises at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * However, rates are expected to be close to the central bank's lending rate of 8 percent as cash in the banking system has been reasonably comfortable at an average of around 500 billion rupees deficit over the last nine sessions. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 160.51 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.11 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 393.63 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. * Liquidity in the system has improved following payment towards various subsidies by the government and following the hike in limit for export credit refinance facility to banks to 50 percent from 15 percent effective June 30. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)