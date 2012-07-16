* Tata Motors shares fell 2.8 percent after unit Jaguar Land Rover posted lower global sales than expected in June. * Sales of JLR vehicles stood at 28,215, below market expectations for at least 29,000 units sold, according to traders. * Disappointing operating at Jaguar Land Rover in January-March raised concerns Tata Motor's key earnings driver was losing speed during a worrisome period for the global economy. * Higher costs and slower economic expansion have dented demand in India's automobile sector, forcing an industry body to cut its outlook for the year last week. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/anurag.kotoky@thomsonreuters.c m)