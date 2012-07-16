BRIEF-Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date December 1, 2015
Reoffer price 99.670
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT
Payment Date July 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms(K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt
issuance programme
ISIN XS0807698815
