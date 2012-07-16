July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Reoffer price 99.670

Spread 88 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct 2015 UKT

Payment Date July 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms(K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt

issuance programme

ISIN XS0807698815

