BRIEF-Wuxi Rural Commercial Bank to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount NZ$100 million
Maturity Date July 26, 2017
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 101.12
Reoffer price 101.12
Yield 3.998 pct
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct & 0.25 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default No
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 9
* Evergrande shares hit record high after bond redemption plan