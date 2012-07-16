Jul 16Port conditions of Kakinada as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 04 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 12 Total Vessles 19 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV HONG BAO INTEROCEAN DAP 08/07 08/07 17/07 nil 27,493 nil n.a. 2) MV GUO TOU INTEROCEAN DAP 11/07 11/07 20/07 nil 54,650 nil n.a. 3) MV OCEAN DOMINANCEPUYVAST GB 15/07 15/07 17/07 nil 10,500 nil n.a. 4) MT JAG PRAKASH ORISSA DIESEL 16/07 16/07 17/07 nil 16,000 nil n.a. Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) MT SLOMAN JAMES EDIBLE OIL nil 15,000 nil ----- 13/07 2) MT GINGA PANTHER GAC BASE OIL nil 2,033 nil ----- 15/07 3) MV AN ZE JIANG JMB GB 14,400 nil nil ----- 16/07 Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) MT NILUFER INTEROCN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,000 nil 15/07 2) MV KUMPULA BOTHRA COAL nil 54,460 nil 16/07 3) MV MARITIME ORISSA GB 27,000 nil nil 17/07 4) MT GOLDEN ATLANTIC SUL ACID nil 5,000 nil 17/07 5) MV BRIO FAITH ACT GB 7,500 nil nil 17/07 6) MV FREE IMPALA AS SHIPPING GB 23,200 nil nil 17/07 7) MT PAL CHEM INTEROCEAN EDIBLE OIL nil 4,080 nil 18/07 8) MV LUNA BLUE VIKING GB 12,000 nil nil 19/07 9) MV XIANG GUI ORISSA GB 19,000 nil nil 22/07 NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL