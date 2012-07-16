BRIEF-China Sports Industry Group to pay FY 2016 annual div on June 13
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on June 12
WELLINGTON, July 17 New Zealand retirement village operator Metlifecare Ltd was placed on a trading halt on Tuesday pending the outcome of a bookbuild, the NZ Exchange said.
The company is currently going through a merger with two other operators, which includes a share issue.
Shares in the company closed on Monday at NZ$2.25.
(Gyles Beckford)
