* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking stock gains in Asia and on hopes of monetary easing by Federal Reserve after weak U.S. retail sales data. The pair last closed at 55.31/32. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.50 versus NY close of 55.16-19. * Asian shares higher with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index up 1 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.7 percent. * The dollar was stuck near one-month lows against the yen on Tuesday as Tokyo markets reopened after a holiday, with lukewarm U.S. retail sales for June having bolstered hopes of further U.S. policy easing. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)