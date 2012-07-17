* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.7 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1 percent. * Asian shares rose on Tuesday even as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's view on the U.S. economy later in the day, after weak U.S. retail sales and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast raised hopes of more stimulus from the Fed. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.57 billion rupees on Monday, when the benchmark BSE index fell 0.6 percent, to mark its lowest close since June 28. * Apart from Q1 earnings, traders are eyeing Fed's statement later in the day and the Presidential election scheduled for July 19 for further cues. * Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn's meeting with representatives of market bodies in a pre-policy discussion would also be in focus. * On earnings, Axis Bank, India's No. 3 private lender, is on the radar as it is expected to post a 20 percent growth in net profit for the quarter at 11.8 billion rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)