MUMBAI, July 17 Indian federal bond yields and swap rates rose on Tuesday after the central bank chief said inflation remains well above comfort levels, dashing hopes of a rate cut at the July 31 monetary policy review.

The most-traded 9.15 percent 2024 bond yield rose 3 basis points to 8.30 percent.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 2 basis points to 8.07 percent from its previous close.

Overnight indexed swaps also rose, with the 1-year rate up 5 basis points at 7.56 percent, while the 5-year was up 4 basis points at 6.91 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)