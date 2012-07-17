* Deutsche Bank downgrades India's Exide Industries to "hold" from "buy" while maintaining its target price at 140 rupees * Deutsche says the industrial and automotive batteries maker faces weaker pricing power due to steeper competition and higher selling costs, despite improving profitability. * The investment bank adds Exide's "delay in clawing back replacement market share reflects a weakening market position." * Exide on Monday reported net profit for the April-June quarter fell 6.7 percent to 1.52 billion rupees ($27.50 million), though sales surged 24.8 percent to 15.5 billion rupees. * Exide shares last up 0.6 percent at 136.60 rupees. ($1 = 55.2750 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)