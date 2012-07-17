* Shares in Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained 4.2 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company's production plants at Moraiya in the western Gujarat state of India were "acceptable". * Cadila makes generic drugs at the Gujarat facility, which are exported to the United States and thus must meet FDA approval. It also manufactures drugs in partnership with various global companies. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonreu ers.com)