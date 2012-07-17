BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Shares in Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare Ltd gained 4.2 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the company's production plants at Moraiya in the western Gujarat state of India were "acceptable". * Cadila makes generic drugs at the Gujarat facility, which are exported to the United States and thus must meet FDA approval. It also manufactures drugs in partnership with various global companies. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarni@thomsonreu ers.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week