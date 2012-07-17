* CLSA downgrades Jindal Steel and Power to "underperform" from "outperform" and cuts its target price to 425 rupees from 565 rupees. * CLSA cites concerns about project execution and rising policy risks from its captive coal mines, among other factors. * Brokerage adds Jindal Steel's Angul steel plans continues to see delays, while the mining lease for the Utkal-B1 coal block has not come through yet. * Jindal Steel has faced delays at its steel and power projects in the state of Odisha in eastern India, mainly due to delays in securing coal blocks for captive use. * Shares loses 0.3 percent to 417.80 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)