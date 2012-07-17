* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.55 percent. * Bargain-hunting after the indexes fell for the previous four consecutive sessions driving the gains. * Infosys gains 0.72 percent, after falling 12.1 percent for three consecutive sessions. * Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries gains 1 percent after falling 2.4 percent this month as of Monday's close, under-performing the 1.6 percent fall in the main NSE index * However, gains in Indian shares lag the 1.2 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index, which rose on short-covering and bargain-hunting ahead of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)