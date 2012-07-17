BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.6 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.55 percent. * Bargain-hunting after the indexes fell for the previous four consecutive sessions driving the gains. * Infosys gains 0.72 percent, after falling 12.1 percent for three consecutive sessions. * Energy conglomerate Reliance Industries gains 1 percent after falling 2.4 percent this month as of Monday's close, under-performing the 1.6 percent fall in the main NSE index * However, gains in Indian shares lag the 1.2 percent gain in the MSCI Asia-Pacific ex-Japan index, which rose on short-covering and bargain-hunting ahead of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's Congressional testimony later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week