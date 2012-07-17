* Shares in major drug makers gain on expectations for strong April-June earnings. * The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to report 27 percent revenue growth in April-June, Emkay Global said in a note, when excluding sales of Ranbaxy's generic version of cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor and Dr Reddy's Labs' generic version of Geodon, which is used to treat schizophrenia. * Analysts say the export-dependent sector will benefit from a weaker rupee and from exclusive rights to sell some drugs in the key United States markets. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 2.3 percent. India's No. 2 drugmaker will be the first in the sector to report earnings on Thursday. * Biocon shares gains 2.6 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 2.09 percent, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals advances 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarnie@thomsonreut rs.com)