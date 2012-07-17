BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Shares in major drug makers gain on expectations for strong April-June earnings. * The pharmaceuticals sector is expected to report 27 percent revenue growth in April-June, Emkay Global said in a note, when excluding sales of Ranbaxy's generic version of cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor and Dr Reddy's Labs' generic version of Geodon, which is used to treat schizophrenia. * Analysts say the export-dependent sector will benefit from a weaker rupee and from exclusive rights to sell some drugs in the key United States markets. * Dr Reddy's Laboratories gains 2.3 percent. India's No. 2 drugmaker will be the first in the sector to report earnings on Thursday. * Biocon shares gains 2.6 percent, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rises 2.09 percent, while Glenmark Pharmaceuticals advances 1.2 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/kaustubh.kulkarnie@thomsonreut rs.com)
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week