* India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.35 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.28 percent. * Bargain-hunting boosts recent under-performers: Infosys gains 0.38 percent after falling 12.1 percent in the previous three sessions. * Defensive stocks also benefit: cigarette maker ITC gains 1.25 percent * Drug makers gain on expectations for solid April-June earnings: Dr.Reddy's Laboratories advances 2.55 percent ahead of results due on Thursday. * Among decliners, Tata Consultancy Services falls 1.89 percent, down for a second consecutive session on valuation concerns. * Airline stocks drop, with Jet Airways down 1.7 percent, on media reports state-owned oil marketing companies increased jet fuel prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)