BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
* India's one-year overnight index swap rate rises 7 bps to 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rises 3 bps to 6.90 percent. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments about inflation being "well above" comfort level triggers paying in swaps, say dealers, reversing sharp drops on Monday that had sent the 5-year swap rates to their lowest this year. * Dealer says payings expected to continue as investors who bought bonds banking on a potential rate cut at the RBI policy review on July 31 are hedging their positions via OIS. * Markets will await progress on monsoon rainfalls and possible policy reform measures after the presidential elections on Thursday for further direction. * 1-year OIS rate may touch 7.70 percent and 5-year around 7 percent should the government not announce concrete steps, says dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian Oil Corp has lined up an extensive maintenance turnaround plan for its refineries in 2017, sources with knowledge of the plan said, which could force the country's top refiner to tap overseas markets for gasoline and diesel to meet rising local demand. IOC plans to shut a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in northern India and an associated naphtha cracker plant for about a month in July, the sources said, fr