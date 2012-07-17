* India's one-year overnight index swap rate rises 7 bps to 7.58 percent, while the 5-year rises 3 bps to 6.90 percent. * RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments about inflation being "well above" comfort level triggers paying in swaps, say dealers, reversing sharp drops on Monday that had sent the 5-year swap rates to their lowest this year. * Dealer says payings expected to continue as investors who bought bonds banking on a potential rate cut at the RBI policy review on July 31 are hedging their positions via OIS. * Markets will await progress on monsoon rainfalls and possible policy reform measures after the presidential elections on Thursday for further direction. * 1-year OIS rate may touch 7.70 percent and 5-year around 7 percent should the government not announce concrete steps, says dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)