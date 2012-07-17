* Airline stocks drop on media reports state-owned oil companies have raised aviation turbine fuel prices by about 1.7 percent on accout of higher crude prices. link.reuters.com/tur49s * Jet Airways falls 2 percent, Kingfisher Airlines and Spicejet decline 1 percent each. * Rising oil prices comes as bad news for airlines, which have been struggling under mounting debt and a weaker rupee that makes oil imports more expensive. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)