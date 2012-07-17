BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
* Airline stocks drop on media reports state-owned oil companies have raised aviation turbine fuel prices by about 1.7 percent on accout of higher crude prices. link.reuters.com/tur49s * Jet Airways falls 2 percent, Kingfisher Airlines and Spicejet decline 1 percent each. * Rising oil prices comes as bad news for airlines, which have been struggling under mounting debt and a weaker rupee that makes oil imports more expensive. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week