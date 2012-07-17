MUMBAI, July 17 * Indian stock markets have been awash with worries about a weak monsoon, but a look at the historic performance of the BSE index during the June-September season may dispel those fears. * Stock investors tend to track the monsoon season, given lower-than-expected rainfalls can raise inflation worries and hit rural consumption. * However, a look at how the BSE index has performed over the monsoon season shows little actual impact from rainfalls. * In 2009, a year when India suffered a drought, the BSE index went on to gain 17.1 percent during the June-September period. * In fact, India's BSE index has only fallen twice during periods of short monsoon rainfalls in the past 10 years: when the global financial crisis was percolating in 2008 and during the midst of global bear markets in 20 0 2. * GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/nyp49s (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / christine.chan@thomsonreuters.com)