BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
* Indian cash rates were largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its 7.90/8.00 percent close on Monday as demand for funds from banks was largely stable during relatively easy cash conditions at the start of a new reporting period. * Rates are likely to remain close to the central bank's lending rate of 8 percent, traders say. Repo borrowings from the central bank have averaged around 500 billion rupees deficit over the last 10 sessions, within RBI's comfort zone. * Market participants expect the central bank to conduct open market operations to ease liquidity if cash conditions again get squeezed and the deficit rises towards the trillion rupees mark. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 184.56 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 390.48 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million
NEW DELHI, June 8 Indian Oil Corp has lined up an extensive maintenance turnaround plan for its refineries in 2017, sources with knowledge of the plan said, which could force the country's top refiner to tap overseas markets for gasoline and diesel to meet rising local demand. IOC plans to shut a 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) crude unit at its 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery in northern India and an associated naphtha cracker plant for about a month in July, the sources said, fr