* Indian cash rates were largely steady at 8.00/8.05 percent versus its 7.90/8.00 percent close on Monday as demand for funds from banks was largely stable during relatively easy cash conditions at the start of a new reporting period. * Rates are likely to remain close to the central bank's lending rate of 8 percent, traders say. Repo borrowings from the central bank have averaged around 500 billion rupees deficit over the last 10 sessions, within RBI's comfort zone. * Market participants expect the central bank to conduct open market operations to ease liquidity if cash conditions again get squeezed and the deficit rises towards the trillion rupees mark. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 184.56 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 390.48 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.98 percent.