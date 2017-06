* India's 10-year benchmark bond yield rises 4 basis points to 8.09 percent from its previous close, holding on to session's rise. * The fall in bond prices reverses a rally on Monday when lower-than-expected headline inflation had sparked hopes for a rate cut. * However, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao curtails that optimism after warning about inflation late on Monday. * IndusInd Bank's Moses Harding says rate action from RBI is more or less ruled out for the next couple of months, sees little chance of headline inflation falling below 7 percent from 7.25 percent in June. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)