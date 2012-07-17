July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank

Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 5, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.636

Yield 1.553 pct

Spread 9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 82.7bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, ING, Natixis,

NordLB & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0808555162

Data supplied by International Insider.