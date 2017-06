* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking gains in euro with downside limited on weakness in regional equities, says dealers.

The pair last closed at 55.1250/1450. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.36 versus NY close of 55.27-32. * Asian shares mostly negative with MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.3 percent, Nifty futures in Singapore trading flat. * The euro got a leg-up against the dollar on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank is ready to support the U.S. economy if needed, though gains were limited as the Fed chief remained vague about specific steps.