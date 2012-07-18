* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 0.1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan fell 0.2 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday on hopes the U.S. central bank has left the door open for more stimulus measures later in the year, after chairman Ben Bernanke outlined a gloomy view of the U.S. economic recovery. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 4.74 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the benchmark BSE index rose 0.01 percent, almost matching its lowest close this month hit in the previous session. * Traders eyeing news flow on reforms post presidential elections and monsoon for further cues. [For graphic about historic relationship between monsoon and the BSE index, see , or double click link.reuters.com/nyp49s ] * Telecom stocks on radar ahead of Indian ministerial panel meet on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the base price for an upcoming 2G mobile airwaves auction. * India's CPI inflation data will be released around 0530 GMT. * Bajaj Auto, India's number 2 motorcycle maker releases its first quarter numbers on Wednesday. The street expects profit of 8.1 billion rupees, up 14 percent from a year previously. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)