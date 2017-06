* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 bps to 8.07 percent. * Brent crude snaps five days of gains to slip below $104 a barrel on Wednesday, helping improve sentiment. * Dealers say big upside to bond prices likely capped by RBI Governor comments on Monday about inflation remaining above comfort levels. * India to post June consumer price index at around 0530 GMT. * India will also sell 120 billion rupees worth of treasury bills later on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)