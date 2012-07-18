* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.15 percent, while the 50-share NSE index loses 0.19 percent. * Auto stocks lead the fall, with Tata Motors declining 1.7 percent as the stock went ex-dividend on Wednesday. * Bajaj Auto declines 0.8 percent ahead of April-June quarter earnings later in the day. * Infosys gains 0.3 percent on bargain-hunting, marking its second day of gains. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)