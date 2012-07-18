* Credit Suisse initiates coverage on Cadila Healthcare with an "outperform" rating and a target price of 970 rupees. * Investment bank says the midcap drug maker has demonstrated "strong execution" in the United States, with a portfolio mix focusing on low competition products such as nasal sprays and injectable drugs. * U.S. FDA approval of its facilities in Moraiya, part of the state of Gujarat, will re-start new approvals of its drugs in the U.S. market, Credit Suisse adds. * "Cadila is moving up the value-chain with the launch of difficult-to formulate products and its strong execution record provides multi-year growth visibility." (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com/manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters. om)