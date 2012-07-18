(Repeats to add additional coding with no changes to text) * Shares in Coal India rise 1.7 percent to 360.20 rupees after CLSA upgrades the stock to "outperform" from "underperform" and raises its target price to 390 rupees from 340 rupees * CLSA says production has improved "substantially" in the April-June quarter and sees a "high" probability that fiscal 2012/13 targets will be met. * Brokerage adds the risk of large penalties from failing to meet its delivery threshold in fuel supply agreements with power producers is "low." * Coal India "offers much higher earnings visibility than its sector peers and we don't rule out an expansion in multiples as it becomes a place to hide in a sector engulfed with macro risks," CLSA says. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)