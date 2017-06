* USD/INR rises to 55.335/345 versus previous close of 55.1250/1450, tracking weak domestic shares and boosted by dollar demand from oil companies. * Traders however say they expect resistance for the dollar around 55.35 levels, with the next target at 55.70. * The euro has seen limited gains after Ben Bernanke said the Federal Reserve is ready to support the U.S. economy if needed, but was not more specific. * Day two of Bernanke's U.S. Congress testimony comes later in the day. * Domestic shares trading down 0.3 percent, led by losses in auto shares. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)