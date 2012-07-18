* RBI is expected to sell the 91-day treasury bills at 8.21 percent, slightly lower than the 8.2275 percent fetched at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 primary dealers and banks. * For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the poll was 8.25 percent and the lowest was 8.18 percent. * RBI is expected to sell the 182-day T-bills at 8.15 percent versus the auction cut-off at 8.2692 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for the 182-day T-bills comes in at 8.27 percent and the lowest at 8.10 percent. * RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of the 182-day bills. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.co )