* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch initiates coverage of Bajaj Finserv with a "buy" rating and a target price of 806 rupees, a day after the company said net profit surged 51 percent in the April-June quarter from a year earlier. * BoA-ML says Bajaj Finserv could emerge as one of India's top 3-5 players in each of its businesses -- life insurance, general insurance and asset management -- citing its "expanding distribution network, aggressive marketing and comprehensive product range." * "The stock offers great value and exposure to India's insurance sector, in our view," BoA-ML says in a note dated on Wednesday. * Bajaj Finserv's shares last up 5.4 percent to 717.60 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)