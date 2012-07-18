* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows,
now down 1 bp to 8.08 percent from previous close after June
consumer price inflation stays in double digits.
* India's annual consumer price inflation slowed
slightly in June to 10.02 percent, government data showed on
Wednesday, but food prices accelerated, exacerbating concerns
about below-average monsoon rains.
* CPI comes after headline wholesale price inflation rose a
lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June from a year earlier,
though hawkish comments from RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has
reduced expectations of a rate cut at the July 31 policy review.
* Subbarao in a speech on Tuesday said RBI looks at both CPI and
legacy CPI, saying "theoretically" CPI should be a better
measure of inflation than WPI.
* "The new comprehensive CPI does not have adequate history to
support data analysis and to be used as a sole headline measure
of inflation. At the same time, the Reserve Bank cannot ignore a
price index which arguably reflects the most updated economic
structure," he says.
* "So, in our assessment of the inflation situation, we use the
new CPI as also the legacy CPIs, but not them alone," he adds.
* State-run dealer says bonds may see some more selling ahead of
150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. India to sell 120
billion rupees in treasury-bills later in the day.
* Dealer tips benchmark 10-year paper to trade in 8.10-8.12
percent band in the run-up to the auction.
