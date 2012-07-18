* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows, now down 1 bp to 8.08 percent from previous close after June consumer price inflation stays in double digits. * India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in June to 10.02 percent, government data showed on Wednesday, but food prices accelerated, exacerbating concerns about below-average monsoon rains. * CPI comes after headline wholesale price inflation rose a lower-than-expected 7.25 percent in June from a year earlier, though hawkish comments from RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has reduced expectations of a rate cut at the July 31 policy review. * Subbarao in a speech on Tuesday said RBI looks at both CPI and legacy CPI, saying "theoretically" CPI should be a better measure of inflation than WPI. * "The new comprehensive CPI does not have adequate history to support data analysis and to be used as a sole headline measure of inflation. At the same time, the Reserve Bank cannot ignore a price index which arguably reflects the most updated economic structure," he says. * "So, in our assessment of the inflation situation, we use the new CPI as also the legacy CPIs, but not them alone," he adds. * State-run dealer says bonds may see some more selling ahead of 150 billion rupees debt sale on Friday. India to sell 120 billion rupees in treasury-bills later in the day. * Dealer tips benchmark 10-year paper to trade in 8.10-8.12 percent band in the run-up to the auction. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)