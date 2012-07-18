SINGAPORE, July 18 Ascendas Hospitality Business
Trust on Wednesday cut the size of its planned initial public
offering and removed a Korean hotel from its initial portfolio.
Ascendas will now sell 437.325 million stapled securities,
from between 506.075 million and 529.648 million units
previously, at S$0.88 apiece, according to an amended prospectus
filed on Wednesday.
The Pullman Ambassador Changwon hotel was listed as one of
the trust's assets in a draft prospectus but was removed from
the latest version, reducing the value of the portfolio to
S$1.05 billion from S$1.18 billion.
It is not clear why the asset has been removed from the
trust. Ascendas Hospitality said in its initial prospectus the
vendor of the South Korean hotel, Dosiwasaram Co Ltd, had
obtained consent from some of its creditors to sell the
property, but there was no guarantee all consents had been
secured. [IDF:nL4E8II19J]
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)