* India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.4 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advanced 0.3 percent. * Private banks such as ICICI Bank rose 1.3 percent and HDFC Bank rose 0.5 percent, while state-run State Bank of India fell 1 percent. * Traders attribute the rise in ICICI Bank shares to hopes of better-than-expected June quarter earnings, especially as brokerages like CLSA, BoA Merrill Lynch say the bank's asset quality has improved. * Dr.Reddy's Laboratories falls 2.3 percent ahead of the June quarter results on Thursday. * Traders eyeing news flow on reforms after the presidential elections and monsoon for further cues. [For graphic about historic relationship between monsoon and the BSE index, see , or double click link.reuters.com/nyp49s ] (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)