* India's one-year overnight index swap rate rises 5 bps to 7.62 percent, while the 5-year rises 2 bps to 6.92 percent. * Near-term rate cut hopes fade more after retail-level data showed food prices rose on concerns of below-average monsoon rains. * Paying pressure also accentuated with RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao's comments late on Monday about inflation being "well above" comfort level. The 1-year OIS is up 11 bps over the last two sessions. * Dealer says paying pressure may remain on constant monitoring of weekly monsoon data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/)