* Indian cash rates were largely steady at 8.05/8.10 percent versus its 8.05/8.15 percent close on Tuesday with demand being relatively low despite this week being the first of the reporting fortnight amid easy cash conditions. * Banks borrowed only 518.40 billion rupees from the central bank at its repo window, as against 664.95 billion rupees on Tuesday, keeping the average borrowing over the last 11 trading sessions at about 500 billion rupees, well within the central bank's comfort zone. * Rates are likely to remain close to the central bank's lending rate of 8 percent, traders say as the current cash deficit is likely to remain stable for a while. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 147.84 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. The total volume in the CBLO market was at 417.73 billion rupees, at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)