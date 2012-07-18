* Indian cash rates were largely steady at 8.05/8.10
percent versus its 8.05/8.15 percent close on Tuesday with
demand being relatively low despite this week being the first of
the reporting fortnight amid easy cash conditions.
* Banks borrowed only 518.40 billion rupees from the central
bank at its repo window, as against 664.95 billion rupees on
Tuesday, keeping the average borrowing over the last 11 trading
sessions at about 500 billion rupees, well within the central
bank's comfort zone.
* Rates are likely to remain close to the central bank's lending
rate of 8 percent, traders say as the current cash deficit is
likely to remain stable for a while.
* Total volumes in the call money market were at 147.84 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. The total
volume in the CBLO market was at 417.73 billion rupees, at a
weighted average rate of 7.99 percent.
