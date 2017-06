July 18 * USD/INR at its strongest point so far this week trading at 55.44/45 versus its 55.1250/1450 close, tracking losses in the euro after a media report quoted German Chancellor as saying she was not sure the European project would work. * The euro dropped to session lows' post the media report. * Demand from oil firms also boosted the dollar, however, gains in the domestic stock market limited a sharper rise. * Traders expect a mild resistance for the USD/INR to emerge around 55.50 levels. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)