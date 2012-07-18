* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield near day's lows, down 4 basis points at 8.05 percent after risk aversion shoots up and euro falls on reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel. * The euro fell to a session low against the dollar and German Bund futures reversed earlier losses on Thursday with traders citing a media report that quoted Merkel as saying she could not be sure the European project would work. * Dealers, however, still feel any near-term rate cut unlikely as concerns about inflation to dominate central bank thinking. * India's annual consumer price inflation slowed slightly in June to 10.02 percent, government data showed on Wednesday, but food prices accelerated, exacerbating concerns about below-average monsoon rains. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com)