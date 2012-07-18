* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield near
day's lows, down 4 basis points at 8.05 percent after risk
aversion shoots up and euro falls on reported comments by German
Chancellor Angela Merkel.
* The euro fell to a session low against the dollar and German
Bund futures reversed earlier losses on Thursday with traders
citing a media report that quoted Merkel as saying she could not
be sure the European project would work.
* Dealers, however, still feel any near-term rate cut unlikely
as concerns about inflation to dominate central bank thinking.
* India's annual consumer price inflation slowed
slightly in June to 10.02 percent, government data showed on
Wednesday, but food prices accelerated, exacerbating concerns
about below-average monsoon rains.
