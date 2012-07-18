July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date March 9, 2027

Coupon 3.250 pct

Reoffer price 108.243

Spread 51 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0755239471

Data supplied by International Insider.