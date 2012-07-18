July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ICAP Plc

Guarantor ICAP Group Holdings Plc

Issue Amount 125 million Sterling

Maturity Date July 31, 2018

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date July 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) lloyds Bank & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 1000-100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0805454872

