July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB) EIB.UL

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 23, 2019

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 101.742

Spread 79 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171bp

Over Due March 2019 SGB

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & SEB Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.6 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

ISIN XS0773059042

Data supplied by International Insider.