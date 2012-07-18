July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NTT Finance Corporation
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 25, 2017
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.727
Yield 1.557 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct June 2017 UST
Payment Date July 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0807649362
