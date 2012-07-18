Sri Lankan rupee edges down on thin importer dollar demand; stocks up
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date July 16, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 97.75
Reoffer price 97.75
Yield 7.931 pct
Payment Date July 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.575 pct
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.25 billion
Russian ruble when fungible
ISIN XS0801408435
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
COLOMBO, June 7 The Sri Lankan rupee edged down on Wednesday due to subtle dollar demand from importers and fewer exporter dollar sales, dealers said.
* Approved preferential allotment of 35.5 million shares to J&K government at issue price of INR 79.38 per share Source text - (http://bit.ly/2s2Wrj6) Further company coverage: