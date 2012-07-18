July 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 200 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date October 31, 2018

Coupon 3.75 pct

Issue price 105.15

Payment Date July 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes The issue size will total 1.75 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0694615575

Data supplied by International Insider.