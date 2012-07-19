* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking strong stock gains in Asia, steady euro, says dealers. The pair last closed at 55.48/49. * USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.73 versus NY close of 55.60-66. * Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis. * MSCI's Asia ex-Japan up 1.4 percent and Nifty futures in Singapore up 0.9 percent. * The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.