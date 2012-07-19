* USD/INR likely to open lower tracking strong stock
gains in Asia, steady euro, says dealers. The pair last closed
at 55.48/49.
* USD/INR 1-month NDF at 55.73 versus NY close of
55.60-66.
* Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from
U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while
the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from
German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the
euro zone debt crisis.
* MSCI's Asia ex-Japan up 1.4 percent and Nifty
futures in Singapore up 0.9 percent.
* The euro steadied in Asian trade on Thursday but remained
under pressure after reported comments by German Chancellor
Angela Merkel rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis.