* The Nifty futures in Singapore Exchange rose 1 percent, while the MSCI Asia-Pacific index excluding Japan rose 1.6 percent. * Asian shares rose on Thursday as strong corporate profits from U.S. bellwethers allayed fears of a slowdown in earnings while the euro steadied after being hit by reported comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that rekindled fears about the euro zone debt crisis. * Provisional exchange data showed foreign investors were buyers of stocks worth 2.76 billion rupees on Wednesday, when the benchmark BSE index rose 0.47 percent, marking its biggest single day percentage gain since July 10. * Traders eyeing news flow on policy reforms after presidential elections and monsoon rains for further direction. * Major earnings on Thursday: Hero MotoCorp, Dr.Reddy's Labs and Kotak Mahindra Bank (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)