* Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals and Larsen & Toubro rise on media reports the Indian government cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss import duties in power equipments. link.reuters.com/nyb59s * Power equipment makers have long clamoured for duties citing competition from cheaper imports, especially from China. * Analysts tracking the sector say BHEL would be the prime beneficiary of any such move. * BHEL rises 1.7 percent, while L&T gains 0.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)