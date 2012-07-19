(Corrects share price for Jet Airways in 4th bullet point to 1.8 pct from 18 pct) * Shares in major Indian airlines and retail stocks gain on hopes the government will announce reforms in foreign direct investment into both sectors after the presidential elections due later in the day. * India's parliament is widely expected to elect former finance minister Pranab Mukherjee for the ceremonial post. * Markets have rallied on hopes policy reforms will be announced after the election. * Jet Airways gains 1.8 percent, while Kingfisher Airlines rallies 2.1 percent. Analysts say the government could announce allowing foreign airlines to buy stakes of up to 49 percent in Indian carriers. * Pantaloons Retail shares up 2.1 percent while Shoppers Stop gains 0.4 percent. The government has previously proposed allowing up to 51 percent FDI in multi-brand retail, but has faced political backlash on the issue. (madhura.karnik@thomsonreuters.com)