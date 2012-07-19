(Refiles to add dropped words in headline with no changes to text) * India's benchmark BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.53 percent. * Shares in major Indian airlines and retail stocks gain on hopes the government will announce reforms in foreign direct investment into both sectors after the presidential elections due later in the day. * Jet Airways gains 0.99 percent, while Pantaloon Retail gains 1.9 percent. * Shares in Bharat Heavy Electricals gains 2.3 percent and Larsen & Toubro rises 0.7 percent on media reports the Indian government cabinet will meet on Thursday to discuss import duties in power equipments. * However, Maruti Suzuki drops 7.3 percent after India's largest auto maker stopped production at one of its factories following violent clashes between workers and managers. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)